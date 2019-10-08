Automation of 22 prisons in Sindh to be completed by mid of next month: Chief Secretary Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the automation of 22 prisons in Sindh will be completed by the mid of this November

He said this while jointly chairing a meeting along with Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, to review implementation process on Prison reforms in accordance with the Supreme Court's orders based on the recommendations of the Federal Ombudsman office.

"There will be an integrated networking system of monitoring and verification of record between Jail police, Sindh police, judiciary and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the CS Sindh said.

Advisor to Ombudsman Aijaz Qureshi, Federal Secretary to Ombudsman Abdul Malik Ghauri, Secretary Home Abdul Kabir Qazi, IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan and others were also present.

The CS Sindh said that the District over-sighting committees are functioning for implementation and monitoring the jails in Sindh.

He further stated that the committees comprising retired judges, civil service and police, philanthropists, and eminent persons from the civil society regularly visit the jails to monitor the management of jails and resolve the day to day issues.

He further stated that the provincial government has decided to establish more prisons in the province and expansion work of Malir and other prisons was also underway.

The CS Sindh further noted that the prisoners are being provided with the hygienic food and potable water as well as sufficient medical facilities and legal aid including money for fine of their release.

He pointed out the prisoners including women and juvenile are also securing education and vocational training.

'There will be psychological counseling of the prisoners through special visits of psychologists in every prison of the province' he noted.

The government of Sindh is constructing three new district prison in Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Malir Karachi.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the implementation of jail reforms in Sindh.

He said that the quarterly reports are submitted for Supreme Court Bench with the specific reference on 'Jail Reforms'.

He stressed the need to arrange the regular monitoring system by the political leadership and high level officers from civil service and judiciary.

The Federal Ombudsman also emphasized upon holding monthly meetings and visits to the prisons, in addition to link the jail records to NADRA.

Earlier, the Sindh Secretary Home and IG Prison briefed about the progress that the HIV screening of the female and juvenile prisoners in all prisons of the province have been completed.

The Home Secretary informed the meeting that the government of Sindh has provided an amount in Arsh, Daman, Diyat for payment to 37 Prisoners who have completed their sentence in this regard 32 prisoners were released and one awaited payment of Diyat.