Automation of power of attorney another revolutionary step: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that launching of portal for automation of power of attorney was another revolutionary step by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistanis living abroad.

Overseas Pakistanis can now get digital power of attorney online, he said in a tweet. He said that now overseas Pakistanis would not need to visit the High Commission for power of attorney. The minister lauded the role of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman NADRA and his team for this achievement.