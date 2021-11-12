Automation of PSQCA to complete by March, ensure transparency: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday informed the Senate that the automation of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA ) system was in progress that would be completed by March 2022 to improve efficiency of the organization and ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday informed the Senate that the automation of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA ) system was in progress that would be completed by March 2022 to improve efficiency of the organization and ensure transparency.

"I assure the House that there will be a significant improvement in working of the PSQCA and transparency in the next coming few months due to its shifting to automation from issuance of manual certification," he said while responding to a supplementary question during the question-hour of the Senate.

The minister said corruption remained a main issue of almost all organizations due to wrong policies of the previous governments of Pakistani Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to purging the state institutions of this curse.

Answering a question, the minister said the government was in process of 'management restructuring' of PSQCA, adding that the pay scale of MP-1 was being introduced to engage thorough professionals in the organization so that it could ensure quality control of different products including edibles as per the given criteria. "We want to build it on professional lines, for the purpose consultants are being hired." To another question, Shibli Faraz said during the last ten years (2011-2021), 14 inquiries against the officers and officials of PSQCA were conducted, out of which 10 had been completed and disposed of.

However, no inquiry regarding PSQCA was pending in other national research institutes.