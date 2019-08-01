Autonomous bodies directed not to appoint legal advisors against rules: Raja Basharat

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat Thursday directed all the provincial departments and autonomous bodies that they should not appoint legal advisors or law officers without following the specified rules and regulations of the law department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat Thursday directed all the provincial departments and autonomous bodies that they should not appoint legal advisors or law officers without following the specified rules and regulations of the law department.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting reviewed the matter of appointing legal advisors and law officers in provincial departments and autonomous bodies.

Raja Basharat directed that provincial departments should consult the law department before appointing law officers. The law officers were duty-bound to defend matters of public interest and the Punjab government in the court, therefore, the law department will regularly monitor performance of legal advisors and law officers, he added.

Secretary Law Nazir Ahmed Gajjana, administrative secretaries of different departments and high officials attended the meeting.