Autonomy, self-accountability necessary for universities: HEC Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that self-accountability is necessary along with autonomy of universities for their overall development in a true manner.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Higher Education in Pakistan: Governance, Finance and Quality’, organized by Punjab University Institute of Education & Research and Academia on Monday. CEO Knowledge Streams & former Executive Director HEC Dr Sohail Naqvi, FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, IER Director Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, PU DG State and Security Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, Director sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar said that the higher education sector in Pakistan is facing issues like governance and quality which are related to financial matters. He said that many universities in Pakistan are facing difficulties to pay salaries and pensions, and even electricity bills. He said that to deal with these issues, teachers should focus on their responsibilities instead of negative politics. He said that only 0.22 percent is being spent on higher education in Pakistan, for which the authorities have to play a role in increasing the budget. He said that universities should strictly follow the rules and regulations to improve the academic matters of affiliated colleges. He said “Instead of blaming each other, we should work together to increase the skills of the talented youth of Pakistan.” He said that industrialists should also be made members of the Academic Council for changes in the curriculum according to the requirements of the modern era. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing a fruitful event.

Dr Naqvi said that annual publications in Pakistan have reached almost 40 thousand but are completely ineffective for the society. He said that the HEC has no role in the appointment of Vice Chancellors in universities. He said that universities are a place for the community of scholars and if the lawmakers and the implementers work together, a better system can develop. He said that it is regrettable that only 1.4 percent of GDP is being spent on education. He said that the youth of Pakistan are very talented.

Dr Magsi said that higher education in Pakistan has never faced so many problems at one time as it is facing now. He said that for more than two years, universities in Punjab and other provinces continued to work on ad hoc basis without Vice Chancellors, which led to financial and administrative problems. He said that governance, economy and quality cannot improve without promoting merit and credibility. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing a good job in the province, but more steps are needed to uplift the higher education sector. He said that there is no permanent Chairman of HEC since six months; this is also problematic for the higher education sector.

Dr Qayyum shed light on the history, educational and research activities of the IER. He said that promoting education according to modern requirements is the priority of the institution. He said that Times Higher Education has ranked the subject of education as the first in Pakistan in terms of subjects, which is the result of their best policies. He said that after the 18th Amendment, the responsibility of education has been entrusted to the provinces, but HEC will have to establish strong links for the improvement of the education system.