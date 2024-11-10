Autumn season enhances country beautiful parks, attracts visitors in large numbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Autumn's arrival in Pakistan unveils breathtaking vistas in beautiful parks, including Islamabad's Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore' s serene Changa Manga Jungle, and Karachi's captivating Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, drawing throngs of visitors eager to immortalize the scenery through photography.

A report by a private news channel highlighted the captivating beauty of Pakistan's picturesque parks during autumn where it unfolds,country's iconic green spaces, such as Islamabad's Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lahore's Shalimar Gardens and Karachi's Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and transform into vibrant havens.

The gentle warmth of autumn envelops these parks, painting the landscapes with golden hues, crimson reds and burnt oranges, report added.

During Pakistan's autumn season, several valleys transform into breathtaking vistas, earning the nickname "Red Earth," said a worker in park.

This breathtaking scenery attracts visitors in large numbers, eager to immerse themselves in nature's splendor, capture memorable moments and escape the urban chaos, said a local resident of Islamabad city.

The report showcased the parks' revitalized beauty, underscoring their significance as popular tourist destinations and serene retreats.

"The Margalla Hills and parks in Islamabad turn golden, making our city a heaven on earth," said a youngster Ayesha Khan.

"I love strolling through Rose and Jasmine Garden during autumn. The vibrant colors soothe my soul," said another citizen Muhammad Ali.

"Islamabad's autumn scenery is breathtaking. Perfect time for photography," Fatima Ahmed added.

"The golden leaves in Lahore' s parks specially in Changa Manga remind me of Kashmir's beauty," Salman Butt a citizen.

"Autumn brings life to Karachi's parks. Love the vibrant atmosphere," Fahad Siddiqui further added.

It is the best season for outdoor activities as the temperatures are just perfect, not too hot nor too cold, said an elderly women while enjoying weather in Islamabad.

"This autumn backdrop is perfect, My Instagram followers will love it," Aisha in Islamabad commented.

"Lahore 's Shalimar Gardens during autumn is photographer's heaven," a student also admired.

"Pakistan's natural beauty surpasses international destinations" Salman from Lahore added.

"Forever memories captured in Islamabad's beautiful parks", said a family while sitting and admiring beauty of Islamabad city in autumn season.