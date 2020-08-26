Availability of anesthetists, surgeons to be ensured at THQ level: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said availability of anesthetists and surgeons will be ensured at every hospital and their performance will be regularly reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said availability of anesthetists and surgeons will be ensured at every hospital and their performance will be regularly reviewed.

She was chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday for taking necessary measures to make Tehsil Headquarters Hospital fully functional.

The minister stressed the authorities to address shortage of staff especially in the two categories immediately at the THQ level and a good package must be given to THQs staff of far areas on priority basis.

She directed to prepare complete status of available surgeons in the province.

She added the government was trying to provide good quality healthcare services at the THQ level.

The minister reviewed measures taken to make the THQs fully functional.

Earlier, Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younus apprised the ministerof measures to improve service delivery and the status of available facilities.

Special Secretary PSH Department Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Dr AKhtar Rashid and senior officials of the department were also present in the meeting.