UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Availability Of Anesthetists, Surgeons To Be Ensured At THQ Level: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

Availability of anesthetists, surgeons to be ensured at THQ level: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said availability of anesthetists and surgeons will be ensured at every hospital and their performance will be regularly reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said availability of anesthetists and surgeons will be ensured at every hospital and their performance will be regularly reviewed.

She was chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday for taking necessary measures to make Tehsil Headquarters Hospital fully functional.

The minister stressed the authorities to address shortage of staff especially in the two categories immediately at the THQ level and a good package must be given to THQs staff of far areas on priority basis.

She directed to prepare complete status of available surgeons in the province.

She added the government was trying to provide good quality healthcare services at the THQ level.

The minister reviewed measures taken to make the THQs fully functional.

Earlier, Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younus apprised the ministerof measures to improve service delivery and the status of available facilities.

Special Secretary PSH Department Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Dr AKhtar Rashid and senior officials of the department were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Rashid Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Messi the 'winner' absent from Barca training - sp ..

12 seconds ago

Woman attacked with acid by husband

14 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

15 seconds ago

Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Her Status in Oppos ..

16 seconds ago

Russian Doctors From Omsk Decry Navalny-Related Cr ..

18 seconds ago

WAPDA resumes construction works of Kachhi Canal P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.