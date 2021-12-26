Availability of essential commodities at fixed prices top responsibility of govt: Chief Secretary Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday said that availability of essential commodities at fixed prices to provide relief to masses was top responsibility of the government.

Chief Secretary expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at Commissioner office.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad, Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan and the deputy commissioners from Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari and concerned officers also participated in the meeting.

He said that the system of market committees would be improved to stabilize the prices of commodities and asked the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper monitoring of the market committees in the agri markets.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the uplift schemes of Multan division, fertilizer prices, availability, price control measures and Corona vaccination campaign.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal ordered officials concerned to take special measures to curb the smuggling of fertilizers and appreciated AC Sadar Multan' performance over foiling the bid of fertilizer smuggling.

He directed to closely monitor prices and availability of fertilizers and to continue the crackdown with the help of special branch. The Chief Secretary said that corruption would not be tolerated in any case. He said that there were complaints of corruption in revenue department and ordered action against corrupt officials.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to personally paid visits to the Land Record Centers.

The Chief Secretary also directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure early disposal of pending revenue cases and ordered to strictly implement on one hour fixed daily for the masses.

He further ordered to expedite pace of work on development schemes and to achieve all targets set for the current year.

He lauded the performance of the commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmad and Deputy Commissioners.

He said that the steps taken by the administration to help the deserving people in Multan were commendable and directed the DC Khanewal to speed-up corona vaccination drive.

Earlier, giving briefing to Chief Secretary, official informed that Rs 13 billion has been earmarked for 565 uplift schemes of Multan division in the Annual Development Programme out of which 542 schemes have been approved. Work order of 508 schemes have also been issued.

Work was underway at 200-bedded Mother and Child Hospital in Multan while crackdown was also being launched against fertilizer hoarders. Commissioner Multan said that 1,14,000 bags of urea and 66,000 bags of DAP were recovered.

166 persons were apprehended for hoarding fertilizer and 84 cases got registered.

The physical verification of fertilizer dealers has also been completed.

The check posts have been set up to control smuggling and 131 price magistrates were deputed across the division to monitor prices.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary South Punjab Kamran Afzal also paid visit to under-construction project of South Punjab Secretariat during his visit to Multan.

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad and DC Amir Karim Khan gave detailed briefing to Chief Secretary.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure quality in the construction work.

He said that establishment of South Punjab secretariat was aimed at improving service delivery and resolving masses problems at their doorsteps.

It was informed to Chief Secretary that South Punjab secretariat project would be completed within stipulated time period.