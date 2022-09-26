UrduPoint.com

Availability Of Essential Items Being Ensured-ADC Revenue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Availability of essential items being ensured-ADC Revenue

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner-Revenue (ADC-R) Muhammad Khalid has said that the availability of essential commodities to the consumers at government controlled rates is being ensured.

The ADC-R said that keeping the prices of vegetables and fruits under control is one of our duties and in this regard, artificial inflation and unnecessary increase in the rates of commodities will not be tolerated.

He said that the price Control Magistrates continue to monitor food prices on a daily basis to curb inflation.

He said that the action will be taken against those who will create artificial crisis of food items.

Defective and substandard items will not be allowed to be sold, he added.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Khalid further said that along with monitoring the auction process in the vegetable market, practical steps are being taken to ensure the quality of vegetables and fruits.

