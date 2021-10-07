Availability of good quality commodities to be ensured: DC

Deputy commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi Thursday said that District government would ensure availability of fresh and good quality commodities at cheaper rates for masses

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi Thursday said that District government would ensure availability of fresh and good quality commodities at cheaper rates for masses.

During his visit of vegetable market, he said that he himself was monitoring the auction process of fruits and vegetables on daily basis to ensure sale of good quality fruits and vegetables at the market.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of fruits and vegetables.

The DC said that the provincial government utilizing all possible resources to ensure maximum facilities for masses adding that the shopkeepers involved in profiteering would be treated with iron hands.