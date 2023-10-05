'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan has said that availability of quality agricultural inputs are being ensured across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan has said that availability of quality agricultural inputs are being ensured across the province.

He presided over the review meeting regarding performance of all sections of the Agriculture department Punjab Rawalpindi Division, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He said that legal actions were being taken against the people dealing in fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides.

Shabbir Ahmad Khan directed all the allied wings of Agriculture department, Rawalpindi division to complete their projects within speculated time period.

He further said that water resources and modern irrigation system projects were very important in Pothohar region. In this regard, irrigation reform and water conservation could play an important role for development of this region, he added.

He further said that Pothwar region was highly suitable for high value crops rather than traditional crops and in this regard, the area under fruits and vegetables should be enhanced.

The Additional Secretary said that agriculture extension field staff should provide latest information about production technology of high value agricultural crops to the farmers at their doorsteps.

Agriculture (Extension), Rawalpindi Division Director Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari while giving a briefing said that the fertilizers were available as per requirement in Rawalpindi division. He said that 25,364 bags of urea and 34,551 bags of DAP were available in Rawalpindi division.

He further informed that in the last financial year, a fine of more than Rs 2.765 million were imposed for not selling fertilizer at fixed price in Rawalpindi division while FIRs were also registered against 30 persons involved in the business of selling sub-standard fertilizers.

During current financial year a fine of Rs 72,000 had been imposed on dealers selling fertilizers at higher prices besides seizing 2,000 kg of sub-standard fertilizers, he added.

Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari further said that an awareness campaign had been started in Rawalpindi division to get more production of wheat in Barani region.

Soil Conservation Director Atiqur Rehman said that soil conservation had constructed more than 1600 mini-dams and 2,181 water ponds in rain-fed areas. Apart from this, the Department of Soil Conservation was continuing to build various structures on subsidy to prevent encroachment of land.

Irrigation Reform Director Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said that till now modern irrigation system (drip and sprinkler system) along with solar system had been installed on 25,746 acres area in Rawalpindi division at 60% subsidy, adding that 610 subsidized water harvesting ponds had been constructed to conserve rainwater, which would help promote modern farming.

Pest Warning Agriculture Officer Dr Khola Rafiq said that in Rawalpindi division, FIRs had been registered against 39 people dealing in illegal, fake and substandard agricultural drugs besides seizing adulterated pesticides worth Rs 94,291.