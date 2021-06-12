UrduPoint.com
Availability Of Stamp Papers Sought

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Availability of stamp papers sought

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The office-bearers of Stamp Papers Sellers Association Bahawalpur have urged the government to ensure availability of stamp papers in the district.

In a press release issued here, President, Stamp Papers Sellers Association Bahawalpur, Mazhar Abbas and another office-bearer, Shafqat Kareem said that people were facing difficulties in matters related to courts and others due to non-availability of stamp papers.

"Stamp papers worth from Rs 50 to 200 are not available due to not supplied to stamp papers sellers from the department concerned," they said.

They concluded that availability of stamp papers would ease the problems of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

