Availability Of Standardized Agri Inputs For Upcoming Wheat Crop Promised

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of standardized agricultural inputs for upcoming wheat crop in the market and depute the field staff for provision of information to the farmers regarding modern production technology at the time of sowing

He issued these directions while presiding over a consultative meeting regarding the upcoming wheat crop here at Agriculture House.

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture gave approval for constituting a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Director General Agriculture (Extension) for effective monitoring and planning the campaign to "grow more wheat".

Ahmad Aziz Tarar further said that he himself would supervise the campaign to grow more wheat and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He directed the Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali to create aware among farmers about the approved varieties of wheat through media vans during wheat sowing campaignSpecial Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Waqar Hussain, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmad and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

