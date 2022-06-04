UrduPoint.com

Availability Of Subsidized Flour Being Ensured: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Availability of subsidized flour being ensured: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha said on Saturday the availability of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 800 sales points of the provincial capital.

In a statement, he said around 51,704 flour bags of 10 kg and 108,632 bags of 20 kg had been provided to various sales points in the city during the last 24 hours.

He said the Punjab government had fixed Rs 490 for 10 kg flour bag and Rs 980 for 20 kg flour bag.

The deputy commissioner said that district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidized flour.

He added that the district administration was setting up more sales points in the city to provide subsidy on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed imposed fine Rs 10,000 on Premium Super Store at Mozang area over hoarding and overcharging and also got arrested five people over selling of 'Roti' on high rates.

Similarly, Price Control Magistrate Asif Naeem imposed fine Rs 50,000 on CarrefourMart Johar Town for selling tomatoes and onions at high rates than official price.

