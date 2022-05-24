Availability of subsidized flour in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidized flour has been ensured in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said around 44,309 flour bags of 10 kg and 55,317 bags of 20 kg had been provided to various points in the city during the last 48 hours.

He added the price of 10 kg bag of flour had been fixed Rs 490 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could bebenefited from the government's subsidy. He added that the district administration had set up around 3,000points in the city to provide subsidy on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.