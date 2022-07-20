Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Administrator

Administrator district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Sheikh has said that all available resources should be utilized to improve the drainage and sanitation condition in the district Kemari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator district Kemari Faiz Muhammad Sheikh has said that all available resources should be utilized to improve the drainage and sanitation condition in the district Kemari.

While reviewing the situation, he instructed the officers present on the site directed them for deployment of staffers for cleaning and transfer of garbage and to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater, said a statement on Wednesday.

Along with all 100 percent attendance of the staff in the Union Committees should be ensured and special attention be paid to the cleanliness and spraying of limestone and disinfectants around the mosques, Imam Bargahs, schools and colleges, markets and hospitals within the limits of Kemari.

He said that all the available resources and manpower are being utilized for sanitation and lifting of garbage in all zones.

He said that all the officials and workers are engaged day and night for cleaning and remove encroachment from the drains within Kemari.

He also visited the pumping station along with the officers and gave immediate orders to clean them.