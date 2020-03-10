Available resources to utilize for growth of Bolan Medical Uni: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai on Tuesday said that the higher educational institutions including Bolan Medical University were on path of development due to our long struggle and special attention which was positive sign of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a meeting of briefing on the financial and administrative matters of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences at Governor House Quetta.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Khan and Registrar Bolan Medical University Shakeel Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan said measures were being taken to integrate Bolan Medical University into the ranks of the best medical universities in accordance with the laws of the Higher education Commission of Pakistan and overcoming the problems faced by the University would certainly be a positive development.

He also praised the performance of Bolan University Vice-Chancellor and his entire team and said that all available resources should be utilized to further enhance Bolan Medical University's performance and its standards.