Avalanche blocks Karakuram High Way (KKH) in Juglot, Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An avalanche hit and blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) near Channas bridge at Guro Juglot area of Gilgit late Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall in the area over last week resulted in this voluminous avalanche spanning over 70 to 80 feet in length and 20 feet in height.

Fortunately, no causalities have been reported in the area so far. It should be noted that this climatic event is an avalanche and not a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

To address the situation Gilgit Baltistan District Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), immediately mobilized their teams and machinery to clear the avalanche.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was informed for clearing the road. It is estimated to take at least two days before the road can be cleared for traffic.

GLOF-II Project is providing full support to GBDMA in terms of closely monitoring the situation, providing technical assistance to authorities where needed and keeping communities informed and safe.

Avalanches are much more frequent in Gilgit Baltistan during rainy seasons and monsoons falling as bulk of snow, ice or rock that slides from mountains as a result of heavy rainfall, snowfall or increased melting due to rise in temperatures.

This cumulative heavy mass of ice and snow hits with increased velocity and can damage infrastructure gravely impacting livelihoods of the locals.

On the contrary, GLOF is the overflowing of large volume of glacial melt from the glacial lakes formed because of increased temperatures; thousands of cusecs of water is discharged resulting in floods downstream.

The occurrence of GLOFs in these areas, though significant, is comparatively quite low in number.

Locals and tourists in the area have been advised to avoid travelling between Gilgitand Hunza to avoid and unforeseen event that might pose danger to lives.