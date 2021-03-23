UrduPoint.com
Avalanche Claims 2 Lives In N. Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:21 PM

Avalanche claims 2 lives in N. Afghanistan

Two persons lost their lives and two others injured as an avalanche swept away a house in Shakai district of northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Tuesday, a member of the provincial council Mahboub Rahman Talat said

FAIZABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :- Two persons lost their lives and two others injured as an avalanche swept away a house in Shakai district of northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Tuesday, a member of the provincial council Mahboub Rahman Talat said.

The natural disaster took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in the hilly Sangich village of the mountainous district, killing a father and a son and injuring two others from the same family, the official said.

Badakhshan and the neighboring Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces have been the scene of rains and snow over the past couple of days. Enditem

More Stories From Pakistan

