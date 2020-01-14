UrduPoint.com
Avalanche Claims Two Lives, Destroys Six Houses In Neelum Valley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Avalanche claims two lives, destroys six houses in Neelum valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and six houses badly damaged in an avalanche in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad district, tv channels reported on Monday night.

According to police sources, an avalanche hit a house that killed two persons on the spot.

The six houses were also destroyed in Sarkan Bakwali area of Neelum Valley.

The locals and the police rushed to the site and started search for the persons buried under the snow. The bodies of ill-fated persons were shifted to nearby hospital.

