Avalanche kills three shepherds in Astore

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed as avalanche hit them at Nallah Chiti, Bhandar area here on Thursday.

The dead who were identified as Mirza Nadir, Mirza Hassan and Shehbaz were grazing their cattle when a massive snow mass swept them away.

On receiving information, the district administration, police and local volunteers rushed to site and retrieved the dead bodies.

The victims of Giyang family were taken to native town where they were laid to rest.