Avalanche reported at Bakarwal, Astore GB

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 May, 2023) An avalanche, triggered from Shounter top, at Bakarwal Camp site today in the morning. The site was a camp established by headers. Upon receiving the information, concerned authorities have already mobilized local administration, GBDMA, Rescue 1122 and team ex HQ FCNA for rescue and recovery operation.

So far 1 dead body is recovered whereas 11 injured have been rescued and shifted to the DHQ hospital Astore. Search efforts to evacuate missing are going on. Further details will be shared as received.