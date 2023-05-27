Avalanche washes away campsite of nomads at Astore

An avalanche, triggered from Shounter top, at Bakarwal Campsite on Saturday in morning washed away the site which was a camp established by herders (nomads)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :An avalanche, triggered from Shounter top, at Bakarwal Campsite on Saturday in morning washed away the site which was a camp established by herders (nomads).

Upon receiving the information, authorities concerned have already mobilized local administration, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Rescue-1122 and team from HQ FCNA for rescue and recovery operation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) news release said.

The search efforts to evacuate the missing were going on. Further details will be shared as received.