Avari's GM Vows Use Of Modern Technology To Enhance Hotel Guest Experience

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) General Manager of Avari Hotel Philippe Ducler has announced start of renovation work at the hotel, saying that modern technology would be used to enhance guest experience.

At at event held here, he said the guests would witness significant changes in near future.

Also present at the event were Corporate Director of Revenue Tehzeeb Fatima, Executive Assistant Manager Naveed Ishtiaq, Head of Marketing and Public Relations Zoha Hussain, representatives from corporate companies, hotel staff, and other honorable attendees.

The General Manager emphasized that special focus was being given to the hotel’s interior decorator and aesthetics.

The aim is to attract more diplomats and airline heads to visit the hotel and enjoy its flavorful cuisine, he added.

In response to a question, Ducler, shared that he had 43 years of experience in the hotel industry. He previously served in Islamabad from 2012 to 2014 and has also worked in Tajikistan. He mentioned that Avari Tower Karachi consists of 16 floors with 212 rooms, and the Avari Hotels chain has 11 branches across different cities in Pakistan.

The event featured a variety of dishes, including BBQ, and the Japanese, Chinese, cuisine, traditional Pakistani foods, and a range of desserts.

