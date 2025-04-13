Avari's GM Vows Use Of Modern Technology To Enhance Hotel Guest Experience
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) General Manager of Avari Hotel Philippe Ducler has announced start of renovation work at the hotel, saying that modern technology would be used to enhance guest experience.
At at event held here, he said the guests would witness significant changes in near future.
Also present at the event were Corporate Director of Revenue Tehzeeb Fatima, Executive Assistant Manager Naveed Ishtiaq, Head of Marketing and Public Relations Zoha Hussain, representatives from corporate companies, hotel staff, and other honorable attendees.
The General Manager emphasized that special focus was being given to the hotel’s interior decorator and aesthetics.
The aim is to attract more diplomats and airline heads to visit the hotel and enjoy its flavorful cuisine, he added.
In response to a question, Ducler, shared that he had 43 years of experience in the hotel industry. He previously served in Islamabad from 2012 to 2014 and has also worked in Tajikistan. He mentioned that Avari Tower Karachi consists of 16 floors with 212 rooms, and the Avari Hotels chain has 11 branches across different cities in Pakistan.
The event featured a variety of dishes, including BBQ, and the Japanese, Chinese, cuisine, traditional Pakistani foods, and a range of desserts.
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments6 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in Kohat pond6 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience6 minutes ago
-
7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues16 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang16 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts urged to combat infant mortality16 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience16 minutes ago
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death26 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 2126 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police26 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve over death of Kodu46 minutes ago