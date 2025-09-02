AVCC Recovers 10 Kidnapped Children In Karachi, Three Suspects Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh Police has safely recovered 10 kidnapped children from different parts of Karachi and arrested three alleged abductors.
According to SSP AVCC, the operation was launched on the directives of Sindh IGP following a recent surge in child abduction cases.
DSP Operations and Investigation formed special teams in various zones, which worked on technical grounds and human intelligence to trace the victims.
The recovered children include 16-year-old Abdul Moeez, 2-year-old Asghar Ali, 4-year-old Moosa, 11-year-old Ayan,
13-year-old Muhammad Rehan, 14-year-old Muhammad Muzammil, 9-year-old Muhammad Shaban, 16-year-old Tania,
14-year-old Alishah, and 14-year-old Hamna Naz.
Police said the three arrested suspects are under interrogation, and further revelations are expected.
