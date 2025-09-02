Open Menu

AVCC Recovers 10 Kidnapped Children In Karachi, Three Suspects Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM

AVCC recovers 10 kidnapped children in Karachi, three suspects arrested

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh Police has safely recovered 10 kidnapped children from different parts of Karachi and arrested three alleged abductors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh Police has safely recovered 10 kidnapped children from different parts of Karachi and arrested three alleged abductors.

According to SSP AVCC, the operation was launched on the directives of Sindh IGP following a recent surge in child abduction cases.

DSP Operations and Investigation formed special teams in various zones, which worked on technical grounds and human intelligence to trace the victims.

The recovered children include 16-year-old Abdul Moeez, 2-year-old Asghar Ali, 4-year-old Moosa, 11-year-old Ayan,

13-year-old Muhammad Rehan, 14-year-old Muhammad Muzammil, 9-year-old Muhammad Shaban, 16-year-old Tania,

14-year-old Alishah, and 14-year-old Hamna Naz.

Police said the three arrested suspects are under interrogation, and further revelations are expected.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

8 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

8 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

8 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

12 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

12 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

12 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

12 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan