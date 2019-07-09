UrduPoint.com
Avenfield Reference: Accountability Court Summons Maryam Nawaz On July 19

Tue 09th July 2019

Avenfield Reference: Accountability Court summons Maryam Nawaz on July 19

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) An Accountability Court in Islamabad has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President on July 19.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir served notice to Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield case.

According to a statement issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a separate trial of Maryam Nawaz has to be conducted over fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

NAB said that the trust deed submitted by Maryam Nawaz was fake.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar were released from jail in September last year after the IHC suspended their sentences.

They were sentenced by an accountability court in July, 2018 after being found guilty of corrupt practices related to the ownership of four luxury flats in central London.

The NAB had in October, 2018 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Islamabad High Court decision to grant bail to the Sharif family members in the Avenfield property reference.

NAB in its appeal pleaded the apex court that the high court did not correctly examine the evidence in the case and hence its decision was liable to be declared null and void which was turned down by the Supreme Court.

