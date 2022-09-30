Avenfield Reference exposed misuse of accountability system to defame PML-N leadership: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the Avenfield Reference showed how the system of accountability was misused to discredit and defame Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The prime minister in a tweet said such a "vendetta-driven" process disrupted the democratic evolution in the country and led to political instability.The Islamabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (Retd) Safdar in the Avenfield Reference.

The accountability court had sentenced her for a seven year term in 2008.The prime minister also pointed out that the vendetta-driven process took a terrible toll on politics.