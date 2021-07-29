Avenfield reference: IHC adjourns case till Aug 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till August 4, on appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield property reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case.

Maryam Nawaz's lawyer requested the bench to grant one-day exemption from hearing to his client as she was infected by COVID-19.

He said she was quarantined and could not appear before the court.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till August 4.

Muhammad Safdar, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Usman Ghani Cheema Advocate appeared before the court.

The two accused were announced imprisonment sentence in Avenfield apartments reference by an accountability court, which they had challenged before the IHC.