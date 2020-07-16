UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Average Daily Corona Cases Down By 39%: Aasd Umar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

Average daily Corona cases down by 39%: Aasd Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Thursday said that number of new cases of corona virus in the country had been declined by 38.74 percent during first 15 days of current months when compared to same period of last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Thursday said that number of new cases of corona virus in the country had been declined by 38.74 percent during first 15 days of current months when compared to same period of last month.

In his tweets, the minister informed that from June 1 to 15, average tests were 23,403 and from July 1 to 15 average tests were 22,969, whereas the average number of COVID-19 cases from June 1 to June 15 was 5056 daily while during same period of current month of July, the average declined to 3097 cases.

Asad Umar who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Corona, rejected the perception that the decline in corona cases was due to reduction in testing numbers.

"Some (people are) saying, cases are down only due to testing reduction. If positivity ratio was same as in mid June that is over 22 percent, the 24,262 tests done yesterday would have resulted in 5,500 cases, while the actual number was 2,145," he said adding that decline was primarily due to a nearly 60 percent reduction in positivity.

Umar said the reduction in case was due to better and positive attitude of the people and effective administrative measures.

He also warned that the pandemic can spread only by irresponsible behavior of the people who did not follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to contain spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Same June July From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Slams Possible New US Sanctions on Nord St ..

18 seconds ago

Alhamra provides online classes

20 seconds ago

Second Phase of Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial ..

21 seconds ago

France to impose indoor public mask-wearing

23 seconds ago

Unknown woman dies after hit by train

2 minutes ago

Govt advises no tourism on Eid-ul-Adha: Sadaqat Al ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.