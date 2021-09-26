UrduPoint.com

Average OPD Increases To 62 In BHUs After Primary Healthcare Reforms : Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021

Average OPD increases to 62 in BHUs after primary healthcare reforms : Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday said average daily OPD per facility was increased to 62 and medicines availability to 90 % in Basic Health Units (BHUs) across Peshawar.

In a statement, Taimur Jhagra said that eight months ago, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved a programme to transform Primary healthcare across Pakhtunkhwa. "The results in BHUs across Peshawar were transformational. Average OPD has risen from 25/day to 62/day, as medicine availability has been increased from 39% to 90%", he said.

He said that all BHUs facilities were being transformed and becoming better place to work and delivering better service.

"While there is a long way to go, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' s primary healthcare system will set a standard for the rest of the country", he said.

He said that authority has been devolved to primary healthcare committees led by the Medical Officer in charge, and BHUs on average have been given Rs. 800,000 as operational funding.

Federal Minister Asad Umar has appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Taimur Khan Jhagra for health reforms. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leading the way in health care reform after becoming the first province to roll out universal health insurance coverage through sehat card".

