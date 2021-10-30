Average wheat production observed 1.5 maunds per acre increase: Minister Agriculture

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Saturday said that average wheat production in Punjab has witnessed 1.5 maunds per acre increase this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Saturday said that average wheat production in Punjab has witnessed 1.5 maunds per acre increase this year.

He was addressing Farmers' Convention organized by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural Extension Department and Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited at UAF Iqbal Auditorium.

He said that the government was taking all possible measures to make agriculture profitable in addition to ensuring food security and increasing per acre yield that will help in poverty alleviation at grassroots level. Therefore, the agriculturists, farmers and scientists should make elaborate efforts to increase crop production, he added.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that Faisalabad had a prominent position in the field of agricultural sciences. The agricultural scientists of Faisalabad had rendered immense services for the development of agriculture and hoped that they would continue to play their dynamic role in tackling the challenges of agriculture sector in the years to come.

He said that due to farmer-friendly policies of the government and hard work of the farmers, a record production of 20.9 million metric tonnes of wheat was achieved in Punjab last year while the production target of wheat for this year had been set at 22 million metric tonnes.

Jahania Gardezi said that this year 1 million bags of approved varieties of wheat seeds would be made available to the farmers at subsidized rate of Rs.1,200 per bag. In order to promote mechanized cultivation of wheat, modern machinery worth Rs.1.20 billion was also being provided on 50 per cent subsidy. Last year wheat was cultivated over 1.911 million acres in Faisalabad division which yielded 2.6 million tones production, he added.

Provincial minister said that Punjab government had issued Kisan Cards for providing direct subsidy in case of cash transfer, under which more than 500,000 farmers had so far been registered for this scheme.

He asked the farmers to complete their registration for farmer Kisan Cards as soon as possible so that they could avail the subsidy. The students of university of agriculture Faisalabad should also be activated to take an active part in wheat sowing campaign so that wheat cultivation target could be achieved as early as possible, he added.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gilani said that a subsidy of Rs 12 billion was being doled out to the farmers on supply of fertilizers in addition to ensuring supply of certified seeds to the farmers.

He said that a farmer had achieved 94 maunds per acre yield in wheat production competition last year and other farmers should also follow his footprints to get maximum yield.

Gardezi said that government was also providing a subsidy of Rs.1000 per bag on DAP fertilizer to wheat growers to decrease input cost while it was recommended to Federal government to increase support price of wheat to mitigate the financial constraints of the farmers.

He said that the farmers' convention had provided an opportunity for farmers, agronomists, policy makers and other stakeholders to come together so that they can formulate strategies for solving the problems being faced by the agriculture sector. He urged the scientists to must change seed of the crops after 5 years as it will play a pivotal role in fighting against various diseases and climate changes.

He said that progressive farmer was getting double production as compared to the ordinary farmer. If the common farmer adopts modern trends, he could also increase his production, he added.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Director General Extension Dr Anjum Ali Buttar, Dr. Yaseen and Dr. Abdul Hameed also spoke on the occasion while Vice Chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Qamar Zaman was also present in the event.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi also inaugurated wheat sowing campaign in UAF campus.

