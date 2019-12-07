Aviation Day marked globally to highlite importance of civil aviation: Ghulam Sarwar

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Saturday said that International Aviation Day was observed to raise awareness about the importance of civil aviation and the role being played by international civil aviation organizations in international air transport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Saturday said that International Aviation Day was observed to raise awareness about the importance of civil aviation and the role being played by international civil aviation organizations in international air transport.

Talking to news men while inaugurating the Sui gas facility to the residents of Khasal, he said the aim to celebrate this day was to reminds the people about the importance of international civil aviation in modern society. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day to be observed as International Civil Aviation Day, through Assembly Resolution A29-1, he added.

The Federal Minister added that the government is aware of national and international responsibilities and is striving to improve its quality.

PTI led government introduced the aviation policy 2019 and the Civil Aviation Authority is focusing to provide best facilities of boarding bridges, roads infrastructure, parking and lounges and training being modernized to facilitate passengers as well as air traffic operations.

Our Aviation Division deserves praise for strengthening the civil aviation sector of the country like any other civil aviation institution in the world, he added.

He said that the installation of 165 km gas pipeline would help the area from negative environmental impact resulting from tree cutting.