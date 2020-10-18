UrduPoint.com
Aviation Division Clarifies Alleged Slapping Of Passenger By Airline Staffer

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Aviation Division clarifies alleged slapping of passenger by airline staffer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A spokesman for the Aviation Division on Sunday clarified an unpleasant incident, occurred at Islamabad International Airport the other day, in which a passenger was allegedly slapped by a foreign airline staffer at the check-in counter.

Commenting on a social media video, Spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said following the incident, which happened on Saturday at 5 a.m., the Civil Aviation Authority made a 'preliminary check' along with scrutiny of the close circuit television camera footage.

"It has been found that the staff at the check-in counter of a foreign airline handed over passport and ID card of the passenger to another passenger. Immediately, the other passenger was located and documents were retrieved. There was an exchange of hot words between the passenger and the airline staff."He said "no evidence of the passenger being slapped by the airline staff has been found." However, the spokesman said, the airline's staff member had been stopped from performing duty at the check-in counter till completion of the inquiry.

