Aviation Division disowns PIA plane crash inquiry report aired by media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Monday disowned news aired by certain television channels regarding provisional inquiry report of the Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) plane that crashed on 22nd of the last month before landing at Jinnah International Airport Karachi and claimed 97 lives.

"Media friends are informed that couple of tv channels have been referring to a report regarding crash of PIA flight PK-8303. No such report has been issued by the Aviation Division," spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a brief statement.

The report, being circulated through the two TV channels, was not from any authentic source, he added.

Meanwhile giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the interim report, as per the commitment, had been compiled within a period of one month after the tragedy took place on May 22.

"The report is absolutely ready . . . we have received it and also discussed with the Prime Minister," he said, reminding that he had also made the commitment to present reports on some previous air incidents, which took place during the last ten years from 2010-20, before the House.

The minister said he would table the interim report on PIA's flight PK-8303 along with reports of some previous incidents, including Airblue and Bhoja Air tragedies in Islamabad, Havelian aircraft crash and emergency landing of a plane at Gilgit airport, tentatively on Wednesday.