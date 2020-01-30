UrduPoint.com
Aviation Division Holds Meeting On Saidu Sharif Airport

Aviation Division holds meeting on Saidu Sharif airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Thursday held a meeting to discuss matters related to the Saidu Sharif airport located in Capital City of Swat an attractive tourist destination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting, chaired by Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar and attended by officers from Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan International Airlines, was of the view that the airport would help boost tourism activities in Swat and surrounding localities, the Aviation Division said in a brief press release.

