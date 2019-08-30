Aviation Division organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Aviation Division's employees on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here at Kohsar Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Aviation Division's employees on Friday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here at Kohsar Complex.

The participants raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play their due role in resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir. They also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the rally carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian government for committing human rights' violations in the occupied valley.

Meanwhile, employees and passengers at Islamabad international airport also gathered and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris people.

Posters and banners were also put on display at the airport to express solidarity with the Kashmiris facing worst human rights violation in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

National anthems of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were also played on the occasion.

Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat also participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority employees also took rally at the headquarters and showed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in this hour of odd. Additional DG CAA Air Vice Marshal Tanver Ashraf Bhatti led the rally.