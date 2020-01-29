Aviation Division plans E-gates for improved security at airports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division has planned to install modern E-gates at major airports of the country aimed at extending maximum facilitation to passengers and ensuring improved security, reducing the role of immigration desks in travelers' identification.

"Initially, the E-gates will be installed in two phases at 7 major airports including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad," the Division decided in a recent meeting chaired by Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy.

The secretary said the facility, being provided at the airports, was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The E-gates data will be protected in any case under Cyber Security Law."He was of the view that all airports should adopt passenger-friendly innovative models of facilitation for the visiting overseas Pakistanis, tourists, entrepreneurs and investors."There must be a total change of attitude to handle the passengers at airports."The E-gates are automated self-service barriers at immigration checkpoints on airports, an alternative of using the desks operated by immigration officers. The gates use facial recognition technology to verify the travelers' identity.