Aviation Division prepares draft of 'Unmanned Aircraft System' policy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division has prepared a draft of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) policy aimed at promoting the latest technology in diverse fields.

"At the initiative of Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Aviation Division has taken a leap forward and has drafted a comprehensive UAS policy to facilitate and promote the use of UAS for civil purposes by ensuring safety and security," a news release said.

The policy broadly covers the usage of UAS for recreational, non-recreational, sports, photography, media coverage, commercial, agriculture, and many more purposes.

The draft has been circulated to all stakeholders for their views and comments. "After consideration and incorporation of feedback from the stakeholders concerned, the draft policy shall be placed before the appropriate forum for approval," it added.

Once the policy is formulated, it would open new ventures for local industry and provide incentive to people and business community to make best use of the technology.

The UAS is a new component of aviation system based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements in improving and opening new civil & commercial applications, besides ensuring improved safety and efficiency of all civil aviation sector.

"It includes model aircraft, drones, quad copters, and air balloons etc. Its use is increasing in the whole world and has set new challenges for countries to regulate the usage of this technology."