Aviation Division to spend Rs 1.26 bln on airports' up-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Aviation Division will spend around Rs 1.26 billion on the up-gradation of various airports of the country during the current fiscal year.

"The government has allocated around Rs 1.266 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) for carrying out 16 ongoing and new development schemes of the Aviation Division," a senior official in the Aviation Division told APP.

He said an amount of Rs 1028.532 million would be spent for seven ongoing projects of the Division, out of which Rs 100 million would be utilized for construction of Airport Security Force Camp (ASF) at Islamabad International Airport.

While, Rs 100 million would be utilized for construction of Rain Harvesting Kasana Dam while Rs 23.532 million would be utilized for establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting system.

The official said Rs 160 million would be spent on installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi while Rs. 50 million utilized for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan.

He said Rs 555 million had been earmarked for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project and Rs 40 million would be utilized for Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Mamara Research Centre of Turkey.

He said Rs 237.973 million would be spent for new schemes including construction of double storey ladies hostels at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, construction of second double storey barrack, at Quetta Airport and construction of barrack accommodation for at Skardu Airport.