Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:09 PM

Aviation Minister briefed on COVID-19 preventive measures enforced at airports

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday took a detailed briefing on the measures, taken by the Aviation Division at the country airports and during flight operations, to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday took a detailed briefing on the measures, taken by the Aviation Division at the country airports and during flight operations, to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chairing a meeting, he acknowledged the efforts of Aviation Division and its all attached departments for being at the frontline to fight the virus, a news release said.

The minister appreciated the role of Aviation Division in framing and implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for different flight operations, which were in line with the best industry practices worldwide.

Sarwar said several countries had started following the elaborate SOPs framed by the Aviation Division and the Civil Aviation Authority.

He said that domestic flight operations would be resumed immediately after the approval of the National Coordination Committee as the Aviation Division had already completed all necessary arrangements in that regard.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Aviation Hasan Nasir Jamy and senior officers of the division.

Jamy also briefed the minister about the on-going inquiries being conducted by the Aviation Division especially to reclaim encroached lands of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Sarwar directed the secretary to resolve all pending issues of the Division without any further delay.

