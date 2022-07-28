UrduPoint.com

Aviation Minister Directs PIA To Make Marked Product Improvements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Aviation Minister directs PIA to make marked product improvements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday was briefed by the management of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on it's newly acquired aircraft and product improvement initiatives.

In the briefing, PIA presented a comprehensive plan to replace the seats of five A320 aircraft in its fleet and owned by PIA, with new, more comfortable seats, and wider seat pitch.

The minister instructed the PIA officials to undertake the project on priority basis and complete it within four months.

He also directed the PIA officials to replace or refurbish the seats of Boeing 777 LR aircraft operated on North American routes to provide its long haul customers with much more comfortable travel experience.

Approval in principal was also granted for improving the inflight entertainment system functional on these planes.

The allocation of funds for seats replacement and Inflight Entertainment had been arranged for these projects, and instructions were given to complete these initiatives on fast track basis.

Rafique also instructed to look into the prospects of having local internet connectivity onboard PIA aircraft for providing entertainment content available to the passengers on 'Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)' basis.

The minster was also apprised about PIA fleet acquisition; the airline had recently inducted two A320 aircraft while two more would be added next month.

