ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, grant patience and courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The minister paid tribute to late Jamali and said the deceased was a 'great man.'