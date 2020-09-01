UrduPoint.com
Aviation Minister Expresses Solidarity With Rain Affectees

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarawr Khan Tuesday expressed solidity with the people who affected from the urban flooding and torrential rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarawr Khan Tuesday expressed solidity with the people who affected from the urban flooding and torrential rains.

The government stood with the rain affectees in this hour of grief, the minister said in a statement issued here.

According to the advisory report of the Meteorological Department, the minister said no more rains were expected in Karachi and the weather would be cleared in the city from tomorrow.

