Aviation minister for collective efforts in settling IIAP matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the committee, constituted to discuss issues pertaining to Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), and underlined the need for making collective efforts in quick disposal of the court cases.

"All relevant Ministries should work together to dispose of all the matters pending in courts and arbitration," a news release said.

The minister was of the view that these cases had cost the national exchequer millions of rupees and it was the high time to deal with them in a more efficient manner.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, representative of Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary Aviation Hasan Nasir Jamy and senior officers of the Aviation Division.

The committee deliberated upon the Terms of Reference (ToRs) pertaining to the airport issues.

The Secretary Aviation briefed the participants on the measures taken by the Division on ToRs of the committee.

The Project Director IIAP also updated the committee on the current state of litigation and arbitration to settle the disputes.