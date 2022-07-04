(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday got a detailed briefing on the Human Resource (HR) department of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The minister was given presentation on the PIA's staff strength, administrative matters, disciplinary actions taken against employees and the court cases involving employees-management, said a news release here.

Saad Rafique directed to accelerate the pace of reforms in the HR department, besides ensuring transparency and merit in all departments especially foreign postings.

He also asked for adopting uniformed and transparent procedures for transfer, postings and promotions.

The PIA's financial constraints, decades old losses, loans and a strategy to tackle them also came under discussion.