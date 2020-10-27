Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan condemns terrorist attack at Madrassah in Peshawar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Madrassah (religious seminary) in Peshawar, which claimed several innocent lives and caused injuries to dozens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Madrassah (religious seminary) in Peshawar, which claimed several innocent lives and caused injuries to dozens.

"Anti-state elements want to spread unrest in Pakistan and they will never succeed in their designs," he said in a statement, condemning the attack in the strongest term.

The minister termed targeting innocent children as an act of 'cowardliness,' which was highly condemnable.

"Such a cowardly enemy will have a tragic end in this world and the hereafter,"he added.