UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan Condemns Terrorist Attack At Madrassah In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan condemns terrorist attack at Madrassah in Peshawar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Madrassah (religious seminary) in Peshawar, which claimed several innocent lives and caused injuries to dozens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a Madrassah (religious seminary) in Peshawar, which claimed several innocent lives and caused injuries to dozens.

"Anti-state elements want to spread unrest in Pakistan and they will never succeed in their designs," he said in a statement, condemning the attack in the strongest term.

The minister termed targeting innocent children as an act of 'cowardliness,' which was highly condemnable.

"Such a cowardly enemy will have a tragic end in this world and the hereafter,"he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Peshawar World

Recent Stories

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

22 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Conducts Preventive Strikes on Azeri Borde ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

35 minutes ago

Akhtar Mengal arrives at Jati Umra to call on Mary ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.