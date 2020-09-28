UrduPoint.com
Aviation Minister Highlights Importance Of 'Unmanned Aircraft Systems' Policy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:51 PM

Aviation minister highlights importance of 'Unmanned Aircraft Systems' policy

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and highlighted the importance of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) policy, being finalized in consultation with all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting and highlighted the importance of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) policy, being finalized in consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting that deliberated on the draft of the policy was attended by the participants from various ministries as well as provinces, an Aviation Division news release said.

The minister apprised the participants that due to manifold increase in the use of remotely piloted aircraft systems, it was the high time to formulate a policy to regulate the usage of UAS.

Acknowledging the steps taken by the Aviation Division, the participants also gave their suggestions in finalization of the policy.

The meeting decided that all the stakeholders would furnish their views and comments on the draft policy within fortnight, following which a sitting would be called after incorporating the received suggestions in the draft.

The meeting was convened in pursuance of the draft of UAS policy prepared by the Aviation Division and circulated to all stakeholders on September 3, 2020.

The National Policy on UAS is being developed with the understanding that the UAS activity over the coming years would increase and there is a requirement to regulate it ensuring safe and secure usage of the UAS in Pakistan.

