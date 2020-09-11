Aviation minister inaugurates Fatih School campus in Wah Cantt.

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday inaugurated a campus of the Fatih school in Wah Cantonment area of Rawalpindi aimed at imparting quality education to local students.

"The campus is of Turkish standard of education from nursery to O-level," an Aviation Division news release said.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islamic Liaquat Baloch were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted importance of getting education by each and every child in creation of a vibrant and sensible society.

He said the literacy rate in Wah Cantt area was at top not only in Pakistan but the whole sub-continent.

However, Sarwar said, overall Pakistan was lagging behind in the education sector as compared to other countries and stressed the need for taking required measures to improve literacy rate in the country.

Unfortunately, he said, during last 72 years no previous government gave any due attention to bring reforms in the education system, adding all public sector departments were politicized in the past for personal gains.

The minister underlined the need for providing guidance to students in line with the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Sarwar paid glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 72 death anniversary, who secured a separate and independent homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

He reminded parents and schools' administration to follow the anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit as educational institutions were going to reopen in phases from September 15.

With effective strategy, he said, the government had contained the spread of virus to great extent and vowed to 'defeat' it in the coming days, for which due care was needed.