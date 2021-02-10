UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aviation Minister, Japanese Envoy Inaugurate Latest Radar System At PMD

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Aviation minister, Japanese envoy inaugurate latest radar system at PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Japanese Envoy Matsuda Kuninori Wednesday jointly inaugurated the latest radar system here at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), aimed at ensuring more effective monitoring and data compilation of changing climate patterns.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of project "Establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre" (SMRFC), the minister said it was completed with 97.5 per cent funding by the government of Japan amounting to Rs 2502.532 million.

He extended his gratitude to the Japanese government for assisting Pakistan in execution of this project which would eventually strengthen the existing weather forecasting system in the country.

Sarwar said the project would help the departments concerned to undertake necessary measures to prevent the public from any natural calamities with availability of accurate and timely information.

The minister said this technology would not only help ensure a safe operation of aviation and land transports, but also prove to be helpful for farmers.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori recalled the historical ties between Japan and Pakistan and assured his constant support to the people of Pakistan.

Students of the Japanese Embassy school were also briefed about the functioning of different units at PMD. Later the dignitaries visited the weather radar tower.

Both the dignitaries also planted saplings at the PMD vicinity.

Chief Representative of JICA in Pakistan Shigeki Furuta, DG Met Muhammad Riaz and other senior officers of PMD were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Technology Japan From Government Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

39 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

56 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.